It’s been more than 20 years since the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their self-titled debut EP and more than nine since they released Mosquito, their last album. Right now, though, the storied New York band is making a grand return. Last month, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they’d signed with Secretly Canadian and that they’d release new music in the fall. Last week, they announced the impending release of “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World,” a new song that’ll feature Perfume Genius. And last night, the YYYs opened their first show in three years by playing “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” live for the first time.

Last night’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs show was a warmup gig at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The group will start an UK tour next month, so they had to get themselves in fighting shape. When they return to LA in October, they’ll be playing the Hollywood Bowl, with Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas opening. According to Setlist.fm, last night’s show featured a bunch of new songs. (Titles named: “Burning,” “Fleez,” “Black Top.”) Videos of those songs haven’t shown up online yet, but a few people have posted clips of the YYYs’ opening song, and it’s the one that the band will release tomorrow.

Perfume Genius will appear on the studio version of “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World,” but he wasn’t there when the band played the song last night. It’s always hard to tell too much about these songs from live videos, but “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” sounds like a big, synthy, psychedelic rocker, one that might be closer in spirit to the band’s 2006 sophomore album Show Your Bones than to anything else in the band’s catalog. Watch a couple of live videos below, via the Line Of Best Fit.