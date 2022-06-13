The Smile Announce 2022 North American Tour

Starting Nov. 14 in Providence and continuing until Dec. 21 in LA, the tour will find the Smile playing 19 theaters, ballrooms, and auditoriums across the continent. These should be a lot more intimate than your average Radiohead show, though demand for tickets should be just as insane if not more so. There’s a presale through Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. fan club here starting at 10AM local time this Wednesday, June 15. General on-sale will begin at 10AM local time this Friday, June 17. If the livestream gigs they played earlier this year are anything to go by, these are going to be phenomenal shows.

TOUR DATES:

11/14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Detroit. MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/04 – Atlanta. GA @ The Eastern

12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium