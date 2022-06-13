The Smile Announce 2022 North American Tour
At the end of this year, the Smile are coming to America. The Thom Yorke/Jonny Greenwood/Tom Skinner operation recently launched their first proper European outing, just after the release of their fabulous debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. Skinner has also already begun the final run of shows with his main band Sons Of Kemet, which will keep him busy through the rest of the summer. He’ll have a couple months to recuperate before the Smile tour across the United States and Canada in November and December.
Starting Nov. 14 in Providence and continuing until Dec. 21 in LA, the tour will find the Smile playing 19 theaters, ballrooms, and auditoriums across the continent. These should be a lot more intimate than your average Radiohead show, though demand for tickets should be just as insane if not more so. There’s a presale through Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. fan club here starting at 10AM local time this Wednesday, June 15. General on-sale will begin at 10AM local time this Friday, June 17. If the livestream gigs they played earlier this year are anything to go by, these are going to be phenomenal shows.
TOUR DATES:
11/14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
11/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 – Detroit. MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/04 – Atlanta. GA @ The Eastern
12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium