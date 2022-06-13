The young New York Band To Watch Geese released their debut album, Projector, last year. The last we heard from them was a few months back when they covered Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place” for SiriusXMU. Today, they’re back with another cover, this time of Nick Drake’s “Place To Be.” It’s for the latest installment of Sounds Of Saving’s collaboration with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, “Songs That Found Me At The Right Time,” which so far has highlighted covers by Sharon Van Etten, Thao, and more.

“The most important thing in mental health is really talking about it. It’s really hard, you know, cuz those conversations are, are almost never fun,” the band said. “Forming a unit and a little family, you know, especially when it feels like a lot of things are moving around and there’s a lot of changing scenery and a lot of new things and new people. It’s something that you kind of honestly need.”

Geese recorded their Drake cover inside of a NYC bodega. Watch below.