Last night, a few hours after announcing its existence, Drake released his new album Honestly, Nevermind. The whole record turns out to be Drake softly mewling over state-of-the-art house beats for 45 minutes, with virtually no rapping, and then with 21 Savage waltzing in at the last second and stealing the entire thing. Pretty weird! I’m sure we’ll all have more to say about the album itself, but now we also get the video for album opener “Falling Back.” It’s a sweeping display of Drake’s ridiculousness in all its glory.

The “Falling Back” video comes from Director X, the veteran rap-video auteur who’s worked with Drake a bunch of times. The clip features Drake getting married, but he’s marrying 23 different women, all of whom appear to be Instagram-model types, at once. Drake stretches this joke out for nine and a half minutes, weaving in clips of a bunch of different Honestly, Nevermind tracks and giving close-ups to all of the brides in an extensive end-credits sequence.

The clip is full of big-star cameos, but the most notable of them is Tristan Thompson, the current Chicago Bulls center and notorious serial philanderer. Thompson gets the responsibility of talking Drake through his pre-wedding jitters. We also get Drake’s mom saying that she thinks this one is going to last. And then there’s the Dan Band, the profane cover act who appeared in Old School, getting a moment to cover Drake’s own “Best I Ever Had” at the reception. It’s a lot to take in, and you can take it in below.

Honestly, Nevermind is out now on OVO/Republic Records.