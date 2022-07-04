Olivia Rodrigo is currently on tour in support of her debut album Sour, and she performed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Sunday night. After the show, she made her way to the local bar Bunny Jackson’s with some members of her live band to cover “Torn,” the track originally by Ednaswap but popularized by Natalie Imbruglia in 1997.

At her actual shows, Rodrigo has been doing a bunch of covers, many from the ’90s and early ’00s, including No Doubt, Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, and more.

Watch her cover “Torn” below.

Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set. pic.twitter.com/mpMbpkRlLq — OJB (@Oliver_james) July 4, 2022

THIS IS SO RANDOM. OLIVIA RODRIGO, AKA THE BIGGEST POP STAR OF THE YEAR, SINGING A 90s SONG AT A BAR IN MANCHESTER. pic.twitter.com/2cz1kgSLSl — annie is proud of liv ✰ (@littlefreakliv) July 4, 2022