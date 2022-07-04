Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” At A Manchester Bar

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on tour in support of her debut album Sour, and she performed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Sunday night. After the show, she made her way to the local bar Bunny Jackson’s with some members of her live band to cover “Torn,” the track originally by Ednaswap but popularized by Natalie Imbruglia in 1997.

At her actual shows, Rodrigo has been doing a bunch of covers, many from the ’90s and early ’00s, including No Doubt, Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, and more.

Watch her cover “Torn” below.

