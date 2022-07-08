Metallica Filmed Themselves Playing Along With The “Master Of Puppets” Scene From Stranger Things

News July 8, 2022 5:03 PM By Chris DeVille
The final episode of Stranger Things season 4 involved Doja-Cat-beloved metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on guitar, with tracks recorded by Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo’s son Tye. Metallica were stoked; in addition to issuing a statement celebrating the scene, they scolded their old-head fans for trying to gatekeep newcomers who discovered the song through Stranger Things. Now they’ve continued to celebrate the resurgence in exposure by playing along with the scene for a new TikTok video. Below, watch that video and wonder whether Metallica will end up in the Hot 100 top 10 like Kate Bush did.

@metallica #duet with @netflix Eddie, this is for you! #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #MasterOfPuppets #EddieMunson #Netflix ♬ original sound – Netflix

