Friendship – “Chomp Chomp”

Charlie Boss

New Music July 12, 2022 11:34 AM By James Rettig
0

Friendship are nearing the release of their new album Love The Stranger, due out at the end of the month from their new home at Merge. We’ve heard “Ugly Little Victory,” “Hank,” and “Alive Twice” from it so far, and today they’re sharing one more single, “Chomp Chomp” (not to be confused with the gnashing Mario enemy Chain Chomp), whose lyrics are also home to the album’s title.

“‘Chomp Chomp’ is based on a composition of Michael [Cormier]’s from a few years ago. He had some complicated chords in there. We scrapped most of them but left a couple in. We also scrapped my rhythm guitar part— a good decision more often than not. Lyrically, it’s another one about the miracle of love. And about dumb advice I’ve given because I thought I was protecting someone.”

Listen below.

Love The Stranger is out 7/29 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

