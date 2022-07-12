Amanda Shires – “Empty Cups” (Feat. Maren Morris & Jason Isbell)

New Music July 12, 2022 10:18 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Amanda Shires – “Empty Cups” (Feat. Maren Morris & Jason Isbell)

New Music July 12, 2022 10:18 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Next month, the great country-rock singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will release her new solo album Take It Like A Man. Shires spends a lot of time in other projects — in the 400 Unit with her husband Jason Isbell and in Americana supergroup the Highwomen — and many of her collaborators are here to help out on her new record. Shires recorded the album with Angel Olsen producer Lawrence Rothman, and she’s lined up assists from a number of her friends. We’ve already posted the early singles “Hawk For The Dove” and “Take It Like A Man,” and now Shires has shared a new song that features both her husband Jason Isbell and her Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris.

“Empty Cups” is a deeply sad song about the moment when a close relationship turns distant and then suddenly ends: “You slammed the door so hard I still hear rattling spoons/ The sound of silence rings in every room.” It’s a big, string-soaked belter that features Jason Isbell on guitar and Maren Morris almost sharing the lead vocals with Shires.

Talking to Consequence Of Sound, Shires says, “I recorded ‘Empty Cups’ after everyone left because I didn’t want to accidentally cry or get a shaky voice in front of my friends. I asked Maren to sing on this one because our voices blend like sisters and because I knew that wherever my voice wavered, she’d be steady.” Shires has also shared a video where she performs the song live-in-studio with Morris, Isbell, a string section, and her backing band. Check out the studio version and the live video below.

Take It Like A Man is out 7/29 on ATO.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

3 days ago 0

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

4 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

2 days ago 0

The Strokes Let A Fan Sing “Ode To The Mets” For Them And Judged Her Performance: “An E For Effort”

3 days ago 0

Ciara – “Jump”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest