Ray J Defends His Creepy New Brandy Tattoo, Admits She Doesn’t Like It

News July 15, 2022 11:50 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Ray J Defends His Creepy New Brandy Tattoo, Admits She Doesn’t Like It

News July 15, 2022 11:50 AM By Tom Breihan
0

In addition to his careers as an occasional hitmaker, former reality-TV star, and celebrity-porn pioneer, Ray J is also the supportive younger brother of R&B great Brandy. (When Brandy popped up onstage with Jack Harlow at the BET Awards last month, Ray J was visibly excited.) Recently, Ray J decided to show his appreciation for Brandy in the most natural way: By getting a huge, weird, ugly tattoo of his sister’s face on his thigh.

Getting a tattoo of your sister, in and of itself, isn’t necessarily a crime against humanity. But the version of Brandy in Ray J’s tattoo is weirdly zombie-like and also covered in face tattoos, which Brandy does not have. (Ray J got tattoos on his tattoo.) That Brandy tattoo could’ve only been worse if it looked more like this one.

Ray J got that tattoo a week ago, and it instantly went viral for being weird and bad. Since then, TMZ caught up with Ray J for one of those presumably-staged impromptu airport interviews, and he defended the tattoo: “I love my sister, and that was just a symbol of me saying thank you for putting me in. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. I’m humbled just to have her just help me.” Ray J also endorsed the work of tattoo artist Mashkow and said that Brandy’s bloodshot eyes were simply Mashkow being Mashkow: “That’s his style. I can’t tell a artist not to put his signature on it.”

As for Brandy’s feelings on the tattoo, Ray J had this to say: “Look, it’s my leg, it’s my sister. She was a little uneasy about it… I love my sister. She didn’t like the tattoo, either.”

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills”

3 days ago 0

Stove God Cooks Is Ready For His Moment

3 days ago 0

Japanese Breakfast Cancels Show At Rochester Venue Hosting Far-Right “Reawaken America” Tour

1 day ago 0

Watch The Trailer For Rob Zombie’s First PG Movie, The Munsters

3 days ago 0

Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “No Shelter” For The First Time In 15 Years

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest