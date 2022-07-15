Ray J Defends His Creepy New Brandy Tattoo, Admits She Doesn’t Like It

In addition to his careers as an occasional hitmaker, former reality-TV star, and celebrity-porn pioneer, Ray J is also the supportive younger brother of R&B great Brandy. (When Brandy popped up onstage with Jack Harlow at the BET Awards last month, Ray J was visibly excited.) Recently, Ray J decided to show his appreciation for Brandy in the most natural way: By getting a huge, weird, ugly tattoo of his sister’s face on his thigh.

Getting a tattoo of your sister, in and of itself, isn’t necessarily a crime against humanity. But the version of Brandy in Ray J’s tattoo is weirdly zombie-like and also covered in face tattoos, which Brandy does not have. (Ray J got tattoos on his tattoo.) That Brandy tattoo could’ve only been worse if it looked more like this one.

Ray J got that tattoo a week ago, and it instantly went viral for being weird and bad. Since then, TMZ caught up with Ray J for one of those presumably-staged impromptu airport interviews, and he defended the tattoo: “I love my sister, and that was just a symbol of me saying thank you for putting me in. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. I’m humbled just to have her just help me.” Ray J also endorsed the work of tattoo artist Mashkow and said that Brandy’s bloodshot eyes were simply Mashkow being Mashkow: “That’s his style. I can’t tell a artist not to put his signature on it.”

As for Brandy’s feelings on the tattoo, Ray J had this to say: “Look, it’s my leg, it’s my sister. She was a little uneasy about it… I love my sister. She didn’t like the tattoo, either.”