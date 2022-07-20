Last year, the great Courtney Barnett released her album Things Take Time, Take Time. Next month, Barnett’s revolving-lineup touring festival Here And There will kick off in Kansas City. Late last year, around the time that Barnett released her album, she did the TV-performance rounds and reminded everyone that she kicks ass live. Now, with the festival coming up, Barnett is back on American television, promoting both the album and the fest.

Courtney Barnett and her appealingly shaggy power trio were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Where Barnett often takes TV-performance opportunities to show just how hard she can rock, she took a different approach last night, playing the Things Take Time, Take Time track “Before You Gotta Go.” It’s a relatively contemplative track that builds slowly, and it sounded awesome on TV, especially as the distortion gradually came in. Watch the performance below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out now on Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists.