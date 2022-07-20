The Cult’s Ian Astbury Breaks Up Fan Fight, Calls Out Tall Guy In Front

The Cult’s Ian Astbury broke up a fight that started in the crowd at their show in Washington, DC this week, and called out the tall guy in front who was involved in the altercation. Video from the concert shows Astbury jumping into the audience and breaking apart two fans, and then hugging the one that was apparently put in a chokehold.

“Brother, never ever put a chokehold on somebody,” Astbury said after getting back on stage. “It’s not fucking cool… Stop crying. It’s a fucking rock show. You don’t like it? Go stand at the back. You’re tall. You’re bigger than everybody. You’re standing at the front of a rock show. What do you think?”

Here’s video, courtesy of Creative Underground:

The Cult are releasing a new album, Under The Midnight Sun, later this year.

