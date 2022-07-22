Back in April, Jack White released Fear Of The Dawn, his first solo album of 2021. After that LP came out, White was a guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and the two had a lot to discuss. White had, after all, just proposed and then gotten married onstage in the same night. That same day, he’d also played a slide-guitar National Anthem at the Detroit Tigers’ opening-day game. He’d announced plans to release a the lost Prince album Camille on his Third Man label. The man had a lot going on — including his second album of 2021, still looming at the time. Today, that second album is out. Last night, White was on Colbert again.

Today is the release date for Entering Heaven Alive, the second of those Jack White albums coming out this year. On Colbert, White did musical-guest duty. Sharing the stage with a giant rotating moon, White and his band played the folky, eerie Entering Heaven Alive single “If I Die Today.” They started out quiet and built up to something rollicking, and it really showed the interplay that White has going with his band right now.

White also sat down with Stephen Colbert for a game called “Maybe Dropping Soon.” The idea was that White has already released two albums this year, but he’s not done releasing stuff. Instead, he and Stephen Colbert have collaborated on a series of increasingly unlikely records this year. Jack White loves doing bits! The segment ended with White and Colbert singing Stan Rogers’ 1976 folk song “Barrett’s Privateers” together. (As Pitchfork points out, Colbert sang that very same song with Michael Bublé earlier this year.) Watch Jack White’s performance and his whole laugh-riot bit with Colbert below.

And while you’re at it, you can stream White’s new album Entering Heaven Alive below.

<a href="https://officialjackwhite.bandcamp.com/album/entering-heaven-alive">Entering Heaven Alive by Jack White</a>

Entering Heaven Alive is out now on Third Man Records.