For better or worse, one of the defining cultural events of 2022 is the moment when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. That slap has continued to reverberate for months, and it threatens to overwhelm Will Smith’s huge career as both a rapper and a movie star. Smith already posted a social-media apology to Rock in the immediate aftermath of the slap. Now, after months of what Smith calls “a lot of thinking and personal work,” Smith has shared a new video in which he answers fans’ questions and offers further apologies.

In response to the question of why Smith didn’t apologize to Rock during his Oscars acceptance speech, Smith had this to say:

I was fogged out by that point. It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I saw an interview with Chris’ mother, and that was one of the things about that moment. I just didn’t realize, and I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment.

Smith also apologizes to more people, including Rock’s family and his own family. He also says that his wife Jada did not tell him to do something to Rock, that the whole thing was his own response. Smith also singles out Questlove for an apology. Questlove, another member of the Philadelphia rap community, accepted his award for Best Documentary just after the slap; Rock was up there to present the Best Documentary award. Here’s what Smith says:

To all my fellow nominees: You know, this is a community. I won because you voted for me, and it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment. I can still see Questlove’s eyes. It happened on Questlove’s award, and “I’m sorry” really isn’t sufficient.

Smith also says, “I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.” You can watch the video below.