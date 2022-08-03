Actress & Mount Kimbie – “AZD SURF”

New Music August 3, 2022 12:02 PM By James Rettig
0

Actress & Mount Kimbie – “AZD SURF”

New Music August 3, 2022 12:02 PM By James Rettig
0

Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos have teamed up for a new single called “AZD SURF.” The tinny, chirping dance track is out today via Ninja Tune.

It is Actress’ first new track since Karma & Desire, which landed on our Best Electronic Albums Of 2020 list. For the last few years, Mount Kimbie have been notching up production credits for the likes of Slowthai and Isaiah Rashad,” and last year they put out two new tracks of their own.

Listen to “AZD SURF” below.

“AZD SURF” is out now via Ninja Tune.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

1 day ago 0

Beyoncé Will Remove Same Ableist Slur From Renaissance That Lizzo Removed From Her Album

2 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

6 days ago 0

Watch Reunited Porno For Pyros Play Three Deep Cuts For The First Time In Over 25 Years

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest