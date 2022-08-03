Actress & Mount Kimbie – “AZD SURF”

Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos have teamed up for a new single called “AZD SURF.” The tinny, chirping dance track is out today via Ninja Tune.

It is Actress’ first new track since Karma & Desire, which landed on our Best Electronic Albums Of 2020 list. For the last few years, Mount Kimbie have been notching up production credits for the likes of Slowthai and Isaiah Rashad,” and last year they put out two new tracks of their own.

Listen to “AZD SURF” below.

“AZD SURF” is out now via Ninja Tune.