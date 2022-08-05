Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week we looked at why music festivals seem so chaotic this year. That was before we learned an 18-year-old Lollapalooza security guard was arrested for texting her supervisor a false mass shooting threat in order to get off work early on Friday. And that a phone theft crew was arrested at the fest too. Not all festivals are having problems, of course! I’ve been at some great ones this year. If you’re at Outside Lands, have fun, and if you’re not attending you can stream it here (you just missed the Beths).
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|StuPidassole
|Score: 31 | Jul 29th
Nothing that I love more than seeing some random record get released from a more obscure & “out there” subgenre/band/artist that I have no idea about and suddenly everyone can’t stop talking about that record. Even if the album ends up not being for me, it’s still the best feeling and thing to see. Reminds me why I love music and the Internet.
|Posted in: Stream Chat Pile’s Absolutely Disgusting New Noise-Rock Opus God’s Country
|StuPidassole
|Score: 33 | Jul 31st
“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”
You know you’re a good person when you have to make the same excuses as Jeffrey Epstein.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds
|Bootscallahan
|Score: 36 | Jul 31st
Global Warming (Taylor’s Version)
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds
|One Pun and Done.
|Score: 33 | Aug 4th
Interesting casting, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to read her Joker Face
ok thanks everyone that’s a wrap.
|Posted in: Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker Sequel
|ALP22
|Score: 37 | Jul 31st
It’s funny, she loans out much of her songwriting responsibilities but takes full credit if someone points that out. But with the private jet she wants to skirt blame on the basis of her jet having co-flyers
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds
|dansolo
|Score: 47 | Aug 2nd
It’s like the Life of Pablo but instead of the voices in Kanye’s head it’s just people being annoying on Twitter
|Posted in: Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change
|rudeghost
|Score: 50 | Aug 2nd
Grilling in the Name
|Posted in: Guy Fieri Is Apparently Following Rage Against The Machine On Tour
|crania
|Score: 51 | Jul 29th
I used to be a piece of shit: glass house; white Ferrari; live for New Year’s Eve; sloppy steaks at Truffoni’s; slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. But people can change.
|Posted in: Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock And Questlove In Q&A Video
|Here Again
|Score: 61 | Aug 2nd
As one of the 5 people who actually bought this on CD, I’m rapidly getting quite the collector’s item!
|Posted in: Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|you beautiful bastard.
|Jul 29th
absolute best kind of endorsement
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
