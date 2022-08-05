Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Shut Up Dude August 5, 2022
By Scott Lapatine
This week we looked at why music festivals seem so chaotic this year. That was before we learned an 18-year-old Lollapalooza security guard was arrested for texting her supervisor a false mass shooting threat in order to get off work early on Friday. And that a phone theft crew was arrested at the fest too. Not all festivals are having problems, of course! I’ve been at some great ones this year. If you’re at Outside Lands, have fun, and if you’re not attending you can stream it here (you just missed the Beths).

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
rockandorroll
Score: 31 | Aug 3rd

grimace_smoking_weed.jpeg

make it happen gummers
Posted in: Song Of The Summer 2022: Vote Now!
#9 
StuPidassole
Score: 31 | Jul 29th

Nothing that I love more than seeing some random record get released from a more obscure & “out there” subgenre/band/artist that I have no idea about and suddenly everyone can’t stop talking about that record. Even if the album ends up not being for me, it’s still the best feeling and thing to see. Reminds me why I love music and the Internet.
Posted in: Stream Chat Pile’s Absolutely Disgusting New Noise-Rock Opus God’s Country
#8 
StuPidassole
Score: 33 | Jul 31st

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

You know you’re a good person when you have to make the same excuses as Jeffrey Epstein.
Posted in: Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds
#7 
Bootscallahan
Score: 36 | Jul 31st

Global Warming (Taylor’s Version)
Posted in: Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds
#6 
One Pun and Done.
Score: 33 | Aug 4th

Interesting casting, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to read her Joker Face

ok thanks everyone that’s a wrap.
Posted in: Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker Sequel
#5 
ALP22
Score: 37 | Jul 31st

It’s funny, she loans out much of her songwriting responsibilities but takes full credit if someone points that out. But with the private jet she wants to skirt blame on the basis of her jet having co-flyers
Posted in: Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds
#4 
dansolo
Score: 47 | Aug 2nd

It’s like the Life of Pablo but instead of the voices in Kanye’s head it’s just people being annoying on Twitter
Posted in: Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change
#3 
rudeghost
Score: 50 | Aug 2nd

Grilling in the Name
Posted in: Guy Fieri Is Apparently Following Rage Against The Machine On Tour
#2 
crania
Score: 51 | Jul 29th

I used to be a piece of shit: glass house; white Ferrari; live for New Year’s Eve; sloppy steaks at Truffoni’s; slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. But people can change.
Posted in: Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock And Questlove In Q&A Video
#1 
Here Again
Score: 61 | Aug 2nd

As one of the 5 people who actually bought this on CD, I’m rapidly getting quite the collector’s item!
Posted in: Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

 you beautiful bastard.
Jul 29th

It damaged me. I can’t remember joy. 10/10.

absolute best kind of endorsement
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
