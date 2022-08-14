Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend

News August 14, 2022 1:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend

News August 14, 2022 1:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.

Friday night at Baby’s, where Lorde was in the audience, Dev Hynes — who has guested onstage with both the Voidz and the Strokes and seems to be longtime pals with Julian Casablancas — led Blood Orange through a cover of “Under Control” from the Strokes’ 2003 sophomore stunner Room On Fire. Eva Tolkin sang the song with Hynes. Here’s Nevada’s footage of that:

Saturday at Forest Hills, Robin Pecknold and opening act Uwade (who can be heard singing on Fleet Foxes’ 2020 album Shore) duetted on the exact same song during Fleet Foxes’ encore. Apparently, they put on custom tennis uniforms for the encore, a nod to the stadium’s history as a tennis venue. Nevada also captured video of that performance:

And here’s a closer look at those tennis uniforms:

“Under Control” is apparently becoming a standard. Rostam also covered it for our Save Stereogum compilation a few years back. Thanks to Nevada for sending us these clips!

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lady Gaga Hit In The Head By Dr. Simi Doll Thrown By Audience Member

4 days ago 0

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Splitting From Husband Patrick Carney

2 days ago 0

The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

2 days ago 0

Watch Surviving Rush Members Reunite At South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

3 days ago 0

Watch Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Ween, & Primus Play “America, Fuck Yeah!” At South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest