Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend

Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.

Friday night at Baby’s, where Lorde was in the audience, Dev Hynes — who has guested onstage with both the Voidz and the Strokes and seems to be longtime pals with Julian Casablancas — led Blood Orange through a cover of “Under Control” from the Strokes’ 2003 sophomore stunner Room On Fire. Eva Tolkin sang the song with Hynes. Here’s Nevada’s footage of that:

Saturday at Forest Hills, Robin Pecknold and opening act Uwade (who can be heard singing on Fleet Foxes’ 2020 album Shore) duetted on the exact same song during Fleet Foxes’ encore. Apparently, they put on custom tennis uniforms for the encore, a nod to the stadium’s history as a tennis venue. Nevada also captured video of that performance:

And here’s a closer look at those tennis uniforms:

“Under Control” is apparently becoming a standard. Rostam also covered it for our Save Stereogum compilation a few years back. Thanks to Nevada for sending us these clips!