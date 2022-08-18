Watch Father John Misty Sing A Suave, Elegant, Orchestral “Buddy’s Rendezvous” On Kimmel

News August 18, 2022 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Father John Misty Sing A Suave, Elegant, Orchestral “Buddy’s Rendezvous” On Kimmel

News August 18, 2022 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan
0

You know what’s fun? Hearing Nailed It! host Nicole Byer say the name “Father John Misty.” She really makes a meal of those three words. She sounds like she’s introducing a new car on The Price Is Right, or like she’s Michael Buffer announcing a title fight. If I was Father John Misty — and let’s be clear, I’m not — then I would make that my outgoing voicemail message.

Last night, Byer was the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Father John Misty was the musical guest. Earlier this year, the Mist released his expansive LP Chloë And The Next 20th Century. On last night’s Kimmel, he sang “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” a song that recently got a fancy video and a Lana Del Rey cover. FJM brought a huge orchestra with him to Kimmel, and he basically sang “Buddy’s Rendezvous” as a lush crushed-velvet standard, almost duetting with eruptions of smooth-jazz saxophone. The Mist makes a smooth crooner, and that buzzcut is looking good. Watch the performance below.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out now on Sub Pop/Bella Union.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

4 days ago 0

Grimes Announces Plans To Get Vampire Teeth, Elf Ears

3 days ago 0

“Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Dead At 61

13 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Vertical Horizon’s “Everything You Want”

2 days ago 0

The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

7 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest