You know what’s fun? Hearing Nailed It! host Nicole Byer say the name “Father John Misty.” She really makes a meal of those three words. She sounds like she’s introducing a new car on The Price Is Right, or like she’s Michael Buffer announcing a title fight. If I was Father John Misty — and let’s be clear, I’m not — then I would make that my outgoing voicemail message.

Last night, Byer was the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Father John Misty was the musical guest. Earlier this year, the Mist released his expansive LP Chloë And The Next 20th Century. On last night’s Kimmel, he sang “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” a song that recently got a fancy video and a Lana Del Rey cover. FJM brought a huge orchestra with him to Kimmel, and he basically sang “Buddy’s Rendezvous” as a lush crushed-velvet standard, almost duetting with eruptions of smooth-jazz saxophone. The Mist makes a smooth crooner, and that buzzcut is looking good. Watch the performance below.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out now on Sub Pop/Bella Union.