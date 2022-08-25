Future Teens – “Team Sports” (Feat. The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell)

Future Teens – “Team Sports” (Feat. The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell)

Future Teens are releasing a new album, Self Help, next month. We’ve heard “Same Difference” and “BYOB” from it so far, and today they’re back with another track, “Team Sports,” which features backing vocals from Dan Campbell of the Wonder Years toward the end of the song.

“That last chorus was originally a wordless, rock out ending, but [producer] Andy [D. Park] felt like there was something missing,” the band’s Amy Hoffman said in a statement. “Dan happened to visit us as we were working through it and was kind enough to sing on that section. All of our jaws hit the floor as soon as he started, it was such a memorable part of recording the album.”

Listen below.

Self Help is out 9/23 via Triple Crown Records.

