Nicki Minaj Sues Vlogger For Calling Her A Cokehead

Nicki Minaj, who has been particularly online as of late, has filed a lawsuit against a vlogger who called her a cokehead. As TMZ reports, the rapper has filed a defamation suit against Marley Green, who goes by Nosey Heaux on the internet, for a video that she posted on Monday in which she claimed Minaj was “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose.”

“Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true,” Green continued in her video. “Fuck, listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.” Minaj’s lawyers said that the video, which apparently had about 2,000 likes and 250 retweets on Twitter before the suit was filed, also contained “vile comments” about Minaj’s son.

“When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment,” Minaj’s lawyer Judd Burstein told TMZ. “Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate.” They are seeking damages of at least $75,000.

Soon after news of the suit broke, Minaj tweeted: “Now let’s hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y’all tried to protect so bad. Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds.”

#DropATear 💧 Hmmm 💭thinking if I should dish them out daily, weekly, orrrrr maybe even monthly… this Judd-Li folder is huge. 📂😝 LETS GO!!!!! 🫵🏽 r next 😘🍦 pic.twitter.com/d3Ox7sB30H — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2022

Earlier this year, Cardi B won a $4 million verdict against a YouTuber who defamed her.