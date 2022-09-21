Next month, Wild Pink are releasing a new album, ILYSM. Both of its singles, the title track and the Julien Baker-featuring “Hold My Hand, made our best songs of the week lists when they came out. Today, the band is sharing one last single, a rousing cut called “See You Better Now,” which boasts some guitar playing from J Mascis.

“‘See You Better Now’ is the most straightforward love song on the album and definitely inspired by Tom Petty and Traveling Wilburys,” John Ross said in a statement. “It was one of the last songs I wrote for this album and a really fun song to record in the studio. It’s still wild to me that J Mascis did the guitar solo on it.”

Listen below.

ILYSM is out 10/14 via Royal Mountain Records. Pre-order it here.