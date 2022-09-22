Madi Diaz – “Love Looks Different”

A couple months ago, Madi Diaz released “Hangover,” her first new track since putting out her breakout album History Of A Feeling last year. She made her TV debut last month, and now she’s back with another new single, the shambling and knotty “Love Looks Different.” “Love looks different to me now/ It doesn’t have your name anymore,” Diaz sings on it. “Love looks different to me now/ It doesn’t have your face anymore.”

“This song is combing out the last remnants of love that wasn’t working,” she said in a statement. “I’m doing a final recount, laying out every piece, cutting off all the bitter and bad memories, and setting it off so I no longer carry every small detail with me. This time around, love feels less like a battle cry and more of a cry of total relief because it’s finally different. I’m still learning about everything that love is, but I definitely know what love is not.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/22 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *~

10/25 Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub *

10/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

10/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

10/28 Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee * (Sold Out)

10/30 Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus *

11/01 Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall * (Sold Out)

11/03 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

11/04 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

11/06 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

11/07 Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel *

11/09 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

11/12 Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

11/14 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

11/15 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

11/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge ^ (Sold Out)

“Love Looks Different” is out now via Anti-.