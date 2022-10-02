The Killers have been making their way around North America, and they’ve brought out some very special guests for select shows along the way. Lindsey Buckingham came out with the band in Los Angeles last month, and just on Friday night, Andy Rourke joined tour opener Johnny Marr for a reunion to cover two Smiths songs.

Last night, they performed at Madison Square Garden again, and this time they had Bruce Springsteen come out for the encore to do three songs. They played “Badlands,” “A Dustland Fairytale” — which the band re-released last year with Springsteen on vocals — and wrapped up the night with “Born To Run.” Watch video below,