This past weekend, Saturday Night Live kicked off a whole new season, with Miles Teller as host and Kendrick Lamar as musical guest. Since last season, the show has lost a whole mess of prominent cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson. But SNL still has breakout star Bowen Yang, who’s now a lot more famous thanks to his appearances in the recent movies Fire Island and Bros. And last night, one night after the SNL season premiere, Yang hit another New York stage to rock out alongside MUNA.

Last night was MUNA’s third straight night at the New York venue Irving Plaza, and all the videos of the band’s set look extremely lit. MUNA ended last night’s show by playing their jam “Silk Chiffon” with special guest Bowen Yang, who seemed extremely fired-up to be there. Watch some fan-made videos below.

