Courtney Marie Andrews is releasing her latest album, Loose Future, at the end of the week. She’s shared “Satellite,” the title track, and “These Are The Good Old Days” from it already — that last one made our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with one last single, the swelling “Thinkin’ On You.”

“When you tell someone you miss them, it implies something is missing from your life,” Andrews said in a statement. “I was ready for the level up from missing. When you’re thinking on someone, you’re also allowing love for yourself, within the context of a relationship. You’re saying, ‘I’m here too, and I can hold space for both of us.'”

Listen below.

Loose Future is out 10/7 via Fat Possum.