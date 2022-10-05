Whitmer Thomas – “Stick Around”

Whitmer Thomas – “Stick Around”

Comedian Whitmer Thomas is just a couple weeks out from the release of a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som. He’s shared “Rigamarole,” “Most Likely,” and “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad” from it already, and today he’s back with one more, “Stick Around.”

“‘Stick Around’ is about hanging with someone you care about through a dark period in their life,” Thomas said in a statement. “I’ve learned that trying to relate can sometimes do more harm than good and you just gotta admit you don’t understand or get it and say what you feel. So this song is just a long way to tell my friends I love them.”

Watch a video for it below.

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was is out 10/21 via Hardly Art.

James Rettig Staff

