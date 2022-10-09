Watch Pavement Play “Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent” For The First Time In 26 Years

0

Pavement’s ongoing reunion tour has seen quite the variety of setlists, which means they’ve been breaking out tracks for the first time in a while on the regular. Over the past few weeks, they’ve done songs like “AT&T” and “Blue Hawaiian.” Last night, they had a show at The Eastern in Atlanta and they performed “Angel Carver Blues / Mellow Jazz Docent” for the first time in 26 years. The last time they played the Perfect Sound Forever EP track was in 1996. Watch video below.

