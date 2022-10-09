Watch Pavement Play “Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent” For The First Time In 26 Years
Pavement’s ongoing reunion tour has seen quite the variety of setlists, which means they’ve been breaking out tracks for the first time in a while on the regular. Over the past few weeks, they’ve done songs like “AT&T” and “Blue Hawaiian.” Last night, they had a show at The Eastern in Atlanta and they performed “Angel Carver Blues / Mellow Jazz Docent” for the first time in 26 years. The last time they played the Perfect Sound Forever EP track was in 1996. Watch video below.