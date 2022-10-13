Gunna Denied Bond For The Third Time, Prosecutors Seek To Delay Trial Until March

Gunna has been denied bond for a third time as the rapper waits in jail for his RICO trial to start early next year. As Billboard reports, a Fulton County judge cited fear of witness intimidation as the reason for Gunna remaining behind bars after prosecutors claimed that a co-defendant said he would “whack” someone on Gunna’s behalf. Gunna’s lawyer denied those claims, and a few weeks ago in a letter of protest called the rapper’s denial of bail a “mockery of due process.”

Gunna was arrested back in May under the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act, and has pleaded not guilty. Young Thug was also indicted on the same charges, along with 25 others alleged to be associated with Young Slime Life. Young Thug has also been denied bond multiple times.

Last week, the Fulton County district attorney’s office requested that the trial be delayed by more than two months, from its currently scheduled start date of January 9 to March 27. A ruling has not been made on that motion yet.