Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)

New Music October 19, 2022 10:44 AM By James Rettig
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.

Continua is out 10/28 via LUCKYME.

