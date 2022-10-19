Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.

Continua is out 10/28 via LUCKYME.