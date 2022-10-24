Arctic Monkeys just came back with their new album The Car, and if you’d like to watch video of the band playing their new songs live, it’s not like you’re starved for options. Yesterday, the band shared a full concert film of their recent show at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, and they were on Fallon a few weeks ago, too. But you could argue that the BBC series Later With Jools Holland does a better job at capturing the whole Arctic Monkeys vibe than any competing forum.

Yesterday, Arctic Monkeys showed up on Jools Holland and performed their expansive single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball.” Frontman Alex Turner started off on piano, but he only plunked out a few notes before standing up and going into crooner mode. He seemed very into what he was singing, and he pushed his voice into falsetto range a time or two. Watch it below, if only to wonder how you can get your hair to look like that.

The Car is out now on Domino.