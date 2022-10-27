Steve Lacy Playing SNL Next Week

Steve Lacy, a member of the group the Internet, has seen some great success on his own this year thanks to his single “Bad Habit,” which recently made it all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That song’s popularity has led to some not-so-fun incidents — a few days ago, he smashed a disposable camera that was thrown at him onstage — but it also had led to this: Lacy will be the musical guest on next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Lacy is going to be on the show’s November 5 episode alongside host Amy Schumer. It’ll be his first appearance on SNL.

This coming weekend, SNL will be the home of Jack Harlow, who is pulling double duty as both host and musical guest.

