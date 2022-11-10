Why is Rihanna participating in Johnny Depp’s whole image rehabilitation? The world may never know. Earlier this year, a jury in Virginia ruled that Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, had defamed Depp by claiming that she was “representing domestic abuse” in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post. The jury’s decision was deeply controversial, and Heard plans to appeal. Since that trial, Depp has released an album with Jeff Back and made an appearance at the VMAs. Last night, Depp had a 40-second cameo as a model in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Rihanna’s annual fashion show, now streaming on Amazon Prime, was a slick and elaborate production with performances from Burna Boy, Maxwell, Don Tolliver, and Anitta. In his appearance, Depp modeled Rihanna’s new menswear collection. We see him walking through a forest, a half-smirk on his face, as Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays in the background. Behind Depp, fog machines billow, and dancers dance. Then Depp hugs a tree. That’s it. Outkast member Big Boi shared the cameo on Instagram.

The news of Depp’s appearance in the fashion show came out a few days ago, and it predictably pissed a lot of people off. Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, for instance, tweeted that he won’t be wearing Rihanna’s clothes anymore.

thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore https://t.co/MvW5LuHTow — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) November 3, 2022

Johnny Depp was already in business with Amazon Prime. Since 2020, Depp has played the character known as Johnny Puff on the animated Amazon shows Puffins and Puffins Impossible.