Stream Goon’s Surprise EP Red Ladder

It’s been a prolific year for Goon. After releasing their Paint By Numbers Vol. 1 EP in February, the Los Angeles indie rockers briefly released a covers EP benefitting abortion rights in May. The main course for 2022 was full-length Hour Of Green Evening. And today the band is back with a surprise EP called Red Ladder.

On Bandcamp, Goon write:

Hi friends! Our Red Ladder EP is out today for your listening enjoyment! It’s comprised of unreleased B-sides, alternate versions and demos from Hour of Green Evening, as well as a re-vamped version of “Another Window.”

Red Ladder presents many sides of Goon, capturing the band at their heaviest and fuzziest but also showing off their knack for floaty, impressionistic psych-pop. Parts of the EP even remind me a bit of Animal Collective in pastoral mode. Listen below.