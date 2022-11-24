Watch Bruce Springsteen Discuss His Favorite Thanksgiving Food On Seth Meyers

Bruce Springsteen has been in the midst of a late-night talk show takeover in support of his recent soul covers album Only The Strong Survive. He’s already been on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon three times, and he’ll appear on a fourth episode tonight for a Thanksgiving special. Springsteen also stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers, Fallon’s NBC talk show cohort, for an interview last night. He talked about his new album and going back on tour, and he said that Obama inspired him to do his Broadway residency.

He also dropped some Thanksgiving opinions. “My main thing on Thanksgiving is not the turkey. It’s the sweet potatoes covered with the marshmallows,” he said, continuing: “And canned cranberry sauce. I don’t want to see any real cranberries in that cranberry sauce. I want it coming out of the can, slice by slice, so I can put it on my plate.”

Here’s his interview: