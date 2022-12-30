In a couple of months, Noah Weinman, the Los Angeles singer and songwriter who records under the name Runnner, will release Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out, his first studio album. Weinman has already shared the early songs “i only sing about food” and “bike again.” Today, on New Year’s Eve Eve, he’s also shared an extremely short sketch of a song called “NYE.”

“NYE” lasts for all of 46 seconds, and it captures Noah Weinman in a moment of self-doubt: “New Year’s Eve at home recording, thinking how’d I get so boring?” Here’s what Weinman says about the song:

I didn’t actually write this song on NYE but pretty close to it. It was the last song I wrote for the record, and I had been in such a deep recording mode I felt like I was neglecting so many other parts of my life. I was diving back into the record one more time and feeling like I should probably come up for air. I wanted it to be the moment on the record that really feels like it breaks the fourth wall. In the movie of the record, this is where you cut to reveal me sitting alone in the studio, looking haggard. It’s just my voice and a bass and the little space heater in the background. I made the video around the same time to try and feel that way too.

Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out is out 2/17 on Run For Cover.