Watch White Noise’s Epic LCD Soundsystem Dance Scene

When LCD Soundsystem returned this fall with “new body rhumba,” their first new song in five years, it was revealed that the song soundtracked a dance number involving the full cast at the end of White Noise, longtime James Murphy collaborator Noah Baumbach’s new film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel. Now that the movie has been been out on Netflix for a week, the streaming service has shared full footage of that dance number. It takes place in a supermarket where college professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig), and their kids are shopping, and it doesn’t spoil anything about the plot. Watch below. Yes, that’s André 3000 with the cookies.

White Noise is streaming now on Netflix, and LCD Soundsystem will hopefully release an album again someday because the last one was a lot better than you might remember.