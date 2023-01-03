Smile Your Way Through The Smile’s Tiny Desk Concert

The Smile are not the fussy studio project you might expect from a Thom Yorke/Jonny Greenwood operation. They’re a great live band too, as anyone who has seen one of their shows or listened to their recent live album can attest.

Our latest evidence of the group’s stage prowess comes via the Tiny Desk Concerts series, which brought Yorke, Greenwood, drummer Tom Skinner, and their touring saxophonist Robert Stillman to the NPR studios in Washington, DC during their recent North American tour. There, the Smile performed three songs from debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. Although they’re great with combustible rock music and proggy, jazzy extended jams, the setlist here focused on the songs that infuse the somber and straightforward with an off-kilter rhythmic current.

Below, watch the Smile perform “Pana-vision,” “The Smoke,” and “Skrting On The Surface.”