Korn Announce Follow The Leader Makeup Palette With Shades Like “Dead Bodies Everywhere”

News January 20, 2023 3:25 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Korn Announce Follow The Leader Makeup Palette With Shades Like “Dead Bodies Everywhere”

News January 20, 2023 3:25 PM By Chris DeVille
0

That Jonathan Davis is one enterprising fellow. Korn released their own koffee back in 2018, and last year Davis and his girlfriend launched a line of premium pet products under the name Freak On A Leash. Now the nu-metal pioneers are getting into the makeup business.

Korn’s new Hipdot product line Follow The Leader takes its name from their 1998 blockbuster album of the same name, and its various shades are named after songs on the album, including “Got The Life” (sunset copper shimmer), “Freak On A Leash” (matte black), and of course, “Dead Bodies Everywhere” (vintage sepia glitter). A tweet from the band indicates the makeup is “vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones.”

Alas, it looks like the line is sold out for now, just like the Ozzy Osbourne beauty palette before it.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”

3 days ago 0

boygenius Announce New Album The Record: Hear Three Songs

2 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

4 days ago 0

David Crosby Dead At 81

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Grillz” (Feat. Paul Wall, Ali, & Gipp)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest