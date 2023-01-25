Björk’s Coachella Sets Will Be “Orkestral”

Björk will return to Coachella this spring for the first time since her 2007 headlining appearance. (This time she’s billed just below Sunday headliner Frank Ocean.) The fest has, of course, since expanded into two virtually identical weekends, so she’ll be giving two performances this time. According to a new social post today, they’ll be career-spanning “orkestral” performances. So I guess don’t expect a particular focus on Björk’s recent album Fossora but rather a (presumably revamped) version of the special orchestral gigs she’s been doing intermittently in recent years.

Björk writes:

dearest friends

we are so excited to bring björk orkestral to @coachella . we will bring on the stage a local orkestra and play arrangements from 30 years warmthness ,

björk

I don’t know how frigid, futuristic Homogenic bangers translate to the desert, but I’d love to find out.