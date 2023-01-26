The 1975 Announce Harry Styles Appearance In Newcastle But Bring Out Lewis Capaldi To Sing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”

Hijinks! The 1975 love hijinks. While touring behind last year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the British band has indulged in all sorts of attention-grabbing stunts. Frontman Matty Healy has eaten raw meat while touching himself, and he’s made out with fans and sucked on randos’ thumbs. A couple of weeks ago, Taylor Swift came out as a surprise guest at the 1975’s London show, covering their song “The City” and performing her monster hit “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. So when the screens at the 1975’s arena show announced special guest Harry Styles, their fans believed it. But they didn’t get Harry Styles. They got Lewis Capaldi.

Last night, in the middle of the 1975’s set at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, the screens behind the band flashed the message “guest starring Harry Styles.” The crowd screamed. That scream became more of a confused “oof” when the guest star emerged. It wasn’t Harry Styles. Instead, it was Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer-songwriter who’s famous for hit ballads like “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.”

Capaldi played an acoustic cover of “Antichrist,” a fan-favorite 1975 song that the band has never performed live. He also covered Taylor Swift’s iconic 2008 power-ballad banger “Love Story,” and the crowd — evidently forgiving Capaldi for not being Harry Styles — sang along with gusto. Watch the hijinks unfold below.