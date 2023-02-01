Steve Lacy Breaks Down “Bad Habit” On CBS Mornings

News February 1, 2023 10:48 AM By James Rettig
0

Steve Lacy scored his first #1 hit last year with “Bad Habit.” The track picked up a number of Grammy nominations, including for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Lacy was featured on CBS Mornings in the lead-up to this weekend’s award ceremony, and he talked about how the track came to be.

While scrolling through his iPhone, Lacy played an early version of “Bad Habit,” and then tipped his hat to some of the other musicians who were involved with the song, coming up with lyrics and adding synthesizers: Britanny Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby. Through his iPhone, he also played an instrumental that sounds “like a video game,” and his disco version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Check out the full interview below.

