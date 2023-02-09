Last year, the Melbourne rockers Civic came out of nowhere with their stomp-ass debut album Future Forecast. They didn’t waste any time building on that momentum. Civic signed with ATO, and tomorrow — less than a year after the release of Future Forecast — they’ll release their sophomore LP Taken By Force. We’ve already posted the early singles “End Of The Line,” “Born In The Heat,” and “Blood Rushes.” Today, we get one more rager before the full LP arrives.

Civic’s whole style is punked-up garage rock, played with the grimy lo-fi abandon of ’90s noise-rock but with the joyously hooks of car-radio classic rock — a potent combination. It’s rare to hear a new band playing with this kind of scuzzy, straightforward energy — a band that conjures images of broken beer bottles and bars that still smell like ashtrays — but that’s what Civic bring.

You can hear all that on the two-minute blitzkrieg “Fly Song,” which is mean and surly and catchy in equal measure. The chorus: “Yeah, I’m a fly on the wall/ And I watch you all/ Man, I wish I was tall.” Listen below.

Taken By Force is out 2/10 on Cooking Vinyl/ATO.