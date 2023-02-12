Watch Codeine Cover Joy Division In Tribute To Low’s Mimi Parker At Their First Show In 11 Years
Slowcore greats Codeine are taking part in Numero Group’s ’90s-indie-themed 20th anniversary show Numero Twenty next weekend in Los Angeles. Ahead of that, they’re doing a pair of shows this weekend at Union Pool in Brooklyn, their first performances since 2012. At the first of the concerts Saturday night, Codeine broke out their cover of Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” and dedicated it to Low’s Mimi Parker, who died of cancer late last year. Watch footage of “Atmosphere” and other songs below, where you can also find the setlist via setlist.fm.
SETLIST:
“Barely Real”
“Tom”
“Median”
“Cigarette Machine”
“Pickup Song”
“Sea”
“Jr”
“Cave-In”
“Loss Leader”
“Atmosphere” (Joy Division cover)
“D”
“Pea”
ENCORE:
“Promise Of Love”
“Broken-Hearted Wine”
Codeine’s second Union Pool show is tonight; they go on at 9PM ET after an opening set from Weak Signal.