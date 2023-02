Depeche Mode are ramping up to the release of Memento Mori, their first album since the keyboardist Andy Fletcher died last year. They played their first show since Fletcher’s death Saturday at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy, where the new album’s excellent lead single “Ghosts Again” got its live debut. Watch that performance below.

Depeche Mode’s first live performance of “Ghosts Again” – Sanremo Festival 2023 #DepecheMode pic.twitter.com/B80P8oWOA0 — 🅄🄻🅃🅁🄰 Depeche Mode〇•° (@Ultra_Depeche) February 11, 2023