Last year, the Richmond band Downhaul released Proof, an album of dreamily soaring emo that drew comparisons to both Pinegrove and the Hotelier, two bands who didn’t sound anything like one another. The band also released a cover of Oso Oso’s “One Sick Plan,” and bandleader Gordon M. Phillips came out with the solo track “Splintered.” Today, Downhaul have another one-off single out in the world, and it’s a good one.

Downhaul’s latest single is called “The Riverboat,” and they recorded it with The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die’s Chris Teti, who also produced Proof. “The Riverboat” rides a serious churning bassline, and it’s got some big fists-up power-chord hooks working for it. “The Riverboat” might be the hardest-rockin’ song that Downhaul have released yet, but it’s still built on the band’s bittersweet core. Check it out below.