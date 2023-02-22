Overmono – “Calling Out”

New Music February 22, 2023 9:43 AM By James Rettig
0

Overmono – “Calling Out”

New Music February 22, 2023 9:43 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, the UK production duo Overmono announced their first full-length album, Good Lies, which will be out in May. They shared the Tirzah-sampling single “Is U” from it at the time, and today they’re back with another taste from the album, the atmospheric and hypnotic “Calling Out,” which closes out the tracklist of Good Lies.

“We’ve had these chords written for quite a while now and could never find quite the right context for them,” Overmono said in a statement, continuing:

One night we were procrastinating in the studio, mostly just drinking and slamming some CASISDEAD and slowthai tracks. We’d been listening to them a lot as they have an incredible way of consistently delivering unexpected music and we find that approach really inspiring. Then we had a bit of a eureka moment and realised it might have been the type of sound we were looking to go with alongside that chord progression, so we stayed up all night and finally got it done.

Check it out below.

Good Lies is out 5/12 via XL.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 day ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

2 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

20 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

2 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest