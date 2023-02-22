Last month, the UK production duo Overmono announced their first full-length album, Good Lies, which will be out in May. They shared the Tirzah-sampling single “Is U” from it at the time, and today they’re back with another taste from the album, the atmospheric and hypnotic “Calling Out,” which closes out the tracklist of Good Lies.

“We’ve had these chords written for quite a while now and could never find quite the right context for them,” Overmono said in a statement, continuing:

One night we were procrastinating in the studio, mostly just drinking and slamming some CASISDEAD and slowthai tracks. We’d been listening to them a lot as they have an incredible way of consistently delivering unexpected music and we find that approach really inspiring. Then we had a bit of a eureka moment and realised it might have been the type of sound we were looking to go with alongside that chord progression, so we stayed up all night and finally got it done.

Good Lies is out 5/12 via XL.