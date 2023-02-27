Object Of Affection – “Run Back”

New Music February 27, 2023 11:06 AM By James Rettig

Object Of Affection – “Run Back”

New Music February 27, 2023 11:06 AM By James Rettig

This week, Object Of Affection — the Los Angeles band whose members have played in Fury, Warfare, Lock, and Death Bells — are releasing their debut album Field Of Appearances. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from it already — “Half Life,” “Con Man” — and today they’re back with one more single before the whole thing’s out in full, “Run Back,” which comes attached to a music video directed by Fury’s Jeremy Stith. Watch and listen below.

Field Of Appearance is out 3/3 via Profound Lore.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

7 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

6 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Algiers Shook

7 days ago 0

The “Confusingly Named” Of Montreal Were In A Jeopardy! Question

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest