This week, Object Of Affection — the Los Angeles band whose members have played in Fury, Warfare, Lock, and Death Bells — are releasing their debut album Field Of Appearances. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from it already — “Half Life,” “Con Man” — and today they’re back with one more single before the whole thing’s out in full, “Run Back,” which comes attached to a music video directed by Fury’s Jeremy Stith. Watch and listen below.

Field Of Appearance is out 3/3 via Profound Lore.