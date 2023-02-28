Alex G And Alvvays Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Alex G and Alvvays, two acts that were behind two of the best albums of 2022, are headed out on a co-headlining tour together. The pair, who have already toured extensively behind their respective LPs, will kick off a week’s worth of dates at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn on August 23. Also on the itinerary: Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo. Sounds like a nice time! Artist pre-sale tickets begin on March 1, Spotify pre-sale on March 2, and general public on-sale is this Friday, March 3. Here are those dates:

08/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park

08/25 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center

08/28 Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage

08/30 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

08/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/01 Buffalo, NY @ Art Park

Alex G has also shared a new music video for God Save The Animals track “Immunity,” directed by Zev Magasis: