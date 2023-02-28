Clipse Will Do A Full Reunion Set At Chicago’s Hyde Park Summerfest

Clipse, the legendary coke-rap duo comprising brothers Pusha T and No Malice, spent a good solid decade broken up, but in the 2020s they’ve been gesturing at a reunion. The Thornton brothers were supposed to get back together for Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival in 2020, plans foiled by COVID, but they eventually took the stage for a few songs at the 2022 edition of the fest in Washington, DC. Two more brief sets followed at the BET Awards and ComplexCon last fall. Now they’ve announced a headlining festival set, which will presumably amount to way more than four or five songs.

On June 17 and 18, Hyde Park Summerfest is coming to Chicago’s Midway Plaisance Park. Clipse and 2 Chainz will headline the event, which also features Tobe Nwigwe, Robert Glasper, Uncle Waffles, Jonathan McReynolds, Terry Hunter, and a Chicago-specific version of the Grammys’ hip-hop 50th anniversary celebration featuring Twista, Shawnna, Do Or Die, Crucial Conflict, and Vic Mensa. More performers will be announced later, and tickets are available here.

As of now, this is the only full-length Clipse set to be announced. This announcement is an exciting get for Chicagoans, but also for the rest of us because presumably more reunion gigs are in the cards.