Debby Friday – “HOT LOVE”

Chinelo Yasin

New Music March 2, 2023 10:41 AM By James Rettig

Debby Friday – “HOT LOVE”

Chinelo Yasin

New Music March 2, 2023 10:41 AM By James Rettig

Later this month, the Toronto experimental pop musician Debby Friday will release her debut full-length album GOOD LUCK, and right before that she’ll play Stereogum’s just-announced show during SXSW. We’ve heard two singles from the album so far, “SO HARD TO TELL” and “I GOT IT,” and today she’s back with the pounding Crystal Castles-esque banger “HOT LOVE.”

“The song itself is about the karma of relationships,” she said. “You meet someone, and you idealize them, you project onto them, and they do the same to you, and it’s all fun and games until it isn’t. This way of loving is so intoxicating and combustible and so hot it burns you right up.”

Listen below.

GOOD LUCK is out 3/24 via Sub Pop.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 week ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

1 week ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

1 week ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

1 week ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

1 week ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest