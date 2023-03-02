Later this month, the Toronto experimental pop musician Debby Friday will release her debut full-length album GOOD LUCK, and right before that she’ll play Stereogum’s just-announced show during SXSW. We’ve heard two singles from the album so far, “SO HARD TO TELL” and “I GOT IT,” and today she’s back with the pounding Crystal Castles-esque banger “HOT LOVE.”

“The song itself is about the karma of relationships,” she said. “You meet someone, and you idealize them, you project onto them, and they do the same to you, and it’s all fun and games until it isn’t. This way of loving is so intoxicating and combustible and so hot it burns you right up.”

Listen below.

GOOD LUCK is out 3/24 via Sub Pop.