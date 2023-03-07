New Order Celebrate Today’s 40th Anniversary Of “Blue Monday,” Join Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup

News March 7, 2023 1:02 PM By James Rettig

New Order’s “Blue Monday” came out 40 years ago to day on March 7, 1983. The single, which is one of the best-selling 12″ singles of all time, has had a long shelf life, and today the band is celebrating its release with a line of new merchandise that includes t-shirts and a hoodie, a pin, and a limited-edition lithograph.

New Order are still a going concern. Though they haven’t released an album since 2015’s Music Complete, they keep playing big shows and last fall they went on a co-headlining tour with Pet Shop Boys. In fact, the band was just added to the Primavera Sound 2023 lineup, which was announced a couple months back.

