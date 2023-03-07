New Order Celebrate Today’s 40th Anniversary Of “Blue Monday,” Join Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup
New Order’s “Blue Monday” came out 40 years ago to day on March 7, 1983. The single, which is one of the best-selling 12″ singles of all time, has had a long shelf life, and today the band is celebrating its release with a line of new merchandise that includes t-shirts and a hoodie, a pin, and a limited-edition lithograph.
New Order are still a going concern. Though they haven’t released an album since 2015’s Music Complete, they keep playing big shows and last fall they went on a co-headlining tour with Pet Shop Boys. In fact, the band was just added to the Primavera Sound 2023 lineup, which was announced a couple months back.